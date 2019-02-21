Becky Lynch will be making another appearance on RAW this week in Atlanta, Georgia, according to PWInsider.

WWE has been hyping a celebration for Ric Flair's 70th birthday, so it's likely Lynch will somehow be involved in that segment.

As noted, Vince McMahon suspended Lynch until after WrestleMania, adding Charlotte in her place against WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. At this past weekend's Elimination Chamber PPV, Lynch came to the ring through the crowd, attacking both Charlotte and Rousey with a crutch.

Announced earlier today, Roman Reigns will also be making an appearance on this week's show to address the status of his fight with leukemia.