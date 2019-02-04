Wrestling Inc.

Hideo Itami Says Goodbye To WWE Locker Room, The New Day Plays Pool (Video), Sasha Banks Meets Fans

By Robert Gunier | February 04, 2019

- As seen in the video above, The New Day got together for a new episode of Xavier Wood's YouTube show Up, Up, Down, Down. In it, the trio takes a break from the standard video games and plays a good 'ol fashioned round of billiards.

- A new episode of #205 Life has been released and it focuses on WWE's Hideo Itami. As noted last week, Itami had reportedly asked for his release from the WWE. The final scene in the video features Itami saying goodbye to the WWE locker room and hugging Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka. You can watch the episode below:

See Also
Update On Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, & Becky Lynch Missing This Weekend's WWE Live Events

- Sasha Banks did a meet and greet earlier today with fans in Portland, Oregon. Below are some of the images Banks tweeted out from the event:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

» WWE Shop: 40% OFF select T-shirts & 25% Off Title Belts

Trending

Back To Top