- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring inaugural champions crowned. The group included: Paige winning the NXT Women's Championship, Tyler Bate becoming the first NXT UK Champion, and Becky Lynch winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

- As noted, The Undertaker will be appearing in the UK for Inside the Ropes and at Starrcast II in Las Vegas. According to PWInsider, he's expected to make more of these type of appearances for top dollar, but is still associated with WWE and has not left the company. WWE is advertising one of Taker's appearances at the Baybrook Mall Outdoor Expansion in Friendswood, Texas on March 23.

See Also Backstage Update On Sasha Banks' Injury

- Yesterday, Sasha Banks gave props to Xia Li's work ethic in the WWE Performance Center. Li gave Banks some love back and then posted a clip of her doing an intense one-hour cardio workout. Li was involved in last year's WWE Mae Young Classic (making it to the second round) and this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble.