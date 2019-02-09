Earlier this week legendary WWE Superstar, The Undertaker, had removed references to WWE on his social media accounts and, in their place, provided a web address to begin accepting booking dates.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned how the main matches at WrestleMania 35 this April did not include The Undertaker, but were subject to adjustment. At last year's WrestleMania, Undertaker defeated John Cena in quick match that lasted just under three minutes.

Undertaker's first non-WWE appearance will be on April 28 at a "For The Love of Wrestling" convention in Liverpool. Taker will be appearing at the convention along with several WWE Hall of Famers including Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Booker T, Lita, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and other wrestling stars, such as Christian and Eric Bischoff.

As noted, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported Taker will be charging $25,000 per hour for appearances within the Unites States.

Despite all of this—and speculation that his relationship with WWE is a bit cold at the moment—WWE is still advertising an upcoming appearance. The Deadman will be at the Fiterman Sports Memorabilia Store located at the Baybrook Mall Outdoor Expansion in Friendswood, Texas, on Saturday, March 23, from 3-4:30 pm.