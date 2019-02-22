- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring some of Paige's most memorable moments.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network.

- As noted, WWE has announced the releases of TJP (more), Hideo Itami (more) and Tye Dillinger (more) this afternoon. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP took to Twitter after his departure was announced, and thanked the company.

He wrote, "Thanks for giving me a chance and letting me play for the team I grew up watching"

You can see his full tweet below: