Update: According to AAW, Fenix has been released from the hospital with a muscle contusion, not a stinger as originally believed, and is "feeling good and will be back up to 100% after some rest."

Wrestling Inc.'s Managing Editor, Nick Hausman, can also confirm he was looked at by a medic and spent some time backstage in a neck brace before being taken to the hospital. It was described as being a scary scene initially. Some fans at the show were EMTs and jumped in to assure them he was fine because Fenix could feel all his extremities. We also were told Fenix left the hospital this morning.

UPDATE on @ReyFenixMx - He has been treated and released from the hospital with a muscle contusion. He is feeling good and will be back up to 100% after some rest.



We thank you all for your concern and for making #LUCHACITY such wonderful time! — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) February 9, 2019

Fenix was injured at last night's AAW show in Texas after going for a stunner during a tag match. According to PWInsider, it looks like he sustained a stinger and told those who checked on him that he felt "fire" going up and down his legs and arms after executing the move.

Stingers are injuries that occur when nerves in the neck and shoulder are stretched or compressed after an impact. No word yet on the severity of the injury and if it will cost Fenix any in-ring time.

Fenix was taken to the hospital via ambulance shortly after being stretchered to the back, but was able to move his arms and legs.

See Also All Elite Wrestling Updated Roster With New Stars

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix appeared at Thursday's AEW Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party and attacked the Young Bucks. They are scheduled to face Nick and Matt Jackson at Double Or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas.

It was announced last night Fenix would be teaming with Pentagon Jr. to face Rob Van Dam and Sabu in the main event for Impact Wrestling's United We Stand on April 4 at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey. The brothers won the Impact World Tag Team Titles on last night's episode of Impact.

Rey Fenix Injured at an AAW show ??



We wish nothing but the best for him and wish him a speedy recovery!



Credit: @ATXCALEB pic.twitter.com/ZiiaEfNvSS — TurnbuckleTopics (@TT_4You) February 9, 2019