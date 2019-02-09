Last night on Impact, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix took on LAX (Santana and Ortiz) for the Impact World Tag Team Titles from tapings in Mexico.

Near the end of the match, Fenix would would hit a reverse-rana on Santana, then head to the top rope for a double stomp spiked piledriver with Pentagon to put Santana away for the victory. The is the first time the brothers have won the Impact World Tag Titles.

This match was taped a couple weeks ago, as noted Fenix was injured last night at an AAW show after hitting a springboard cutter and landing awkwardly. The match was quickly ended and he was stretchered to the back, he was taken to the hospital shortly after, according to AAW Wrestling.

Pentagon and Fenix showed up at this week's AEW Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement party and attacked The Young Bucks. The two teams are scheduled to have a match at Double or Nothing on May 25.