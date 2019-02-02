Update On Pentagon Jr. And Fenix Signing With AEW, Latest ROH Bound By Honor Cards, Tetsuya Naito

- Above and below are previews for: Tetusya Naito (c) vs. Taichi (IWGP Intercontinental Title), SANADA & EVIL (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Titles), and Shingo Takagi & BUSHI (c) vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles). All three matches will be featured at tomorrow's NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo.

- Ring of Honor is headed to Florida on February 9 (Lakeland) and 10 (Miami) for its Bound by Honor events. The first show will be a TV taping and the second a live event. Below are the latest cards:

February 9

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH World TV Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. Villain Enterprises (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Rocky Romero

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Coast 2 Coast

* Kenny King vs. Dalton Castle (with The Boys)

* Rush vs. "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams

February 10

* ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, and Rush vs. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Non-Title Match)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Mayu Iwatani (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Rocky Romero (ROH World Television Championship)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Colt Cabana

* PCO vs. Mark Briscoe

* Marty Scurrl vs. Silas Young vs. Kenny King vs. Willie Mack (Four Corner Survival Match)

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad

* Lifeblood vs. Coast 2 Coast and The Bouncers

- As noted, at last night's Come Hell or High Water event in Atlanta, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks made a surprise appearance. After the main event between Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian, Nick and Matt Jackson made their way out and invited Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to wrestle for AEW. According to Lucha Central, the deal is not exclusive with AEW as the duo currently works for AAA, CMLL, Impact, MLW, and Lucha Underground (if a fifth season is filmed). It's likely Pentagon and Fenix will appear at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Vegas.