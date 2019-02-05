WINCLY With Tama Tonga: Becky Lynch's "Suspension", Injury Updates, WWE Locking Down Talent, AEW

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days including:

* Stephanie McMahon suspending Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

* Superstar injury updates

* WWE looking to lock down talent following Dean Ambrose's decision to leave

* WWE announcing the "International Superstar Shake-Up"

* The Hart Foundation reportedly going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Kenny Omega becoming a free agent and more.

Nick's interview with NJPW and Bullet Club's Tama Tonga, which includes Tama discussing:

* The upcoming Bullet Club Block Party

* The launch of AEW

* KUSHIDA leaving NJPW

* Criticism of Jay White as the new leader of Bullet Club and more.

For more information regarding the Bullet Club Block Party and how to buy tickets please click HERE.

See Also WINCLY Exclusive: Jeff Jarrett Reveals The One Thing Elias Is Missing

Tomorrow's episode of the WINCLY will feature an exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. In it he discusses his WWE in-ring return at the Royal Rumble, his feud with Elias, what his WWE goals are for the future and more. You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.