WWE SmackDown Stars Deal With Snowy Weather (Video), Fans On Becky Lynch's Injury, Halftime Heat

- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at last weekend's WWE Halftime Heat at the WWE Performance Center where Ricochet, Aleister Black, and Velveteen Dream defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole.

- Yesterday, SmackDown had a live event in Yakima, Washington where its stars had to deal with snowy conditions while getting to and from the show. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Cesaro looked to enjoy the weather, while Sheamus was stuck in gridlock traffic. After the event, WWE tweeted a video of Gallows and Anderson, Jimmy Uso, Sheamus, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, and Rusev commenting about the conditions.

A little bit (6-8") of snow won't stop the the roster from making it from #WWEYakima to #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/lrHlwzHDez — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2019

- On last night's RAW, Stephanie McMahon opted to suspended Becky Lynch indefinitely until she gets medical clearance for her knee before her upcoming match against WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Should the RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania be changed if Becky Lynch doesn't see a doctor?" As of this writing, "No. Becky should be guaranteed the title match she earned" is leading with 70 percent of the vote over "Yes. Ronda Rousey should have a healthy challenger at WrestleMania."