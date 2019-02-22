- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods choosing the 2019 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view for Kofi Kingston's performance in the Chamber main event.

- As we've noted, WWE announced the releases of TJP (more), Hideo Itami (more) and Tye Dillinger (more) earlier this afternoon. Dillinger tweeted the following, a heart emoji, to WWE after the announcement:

- It was also reported today, but not confirmed by WWE, that WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has been released from his job as a producer for the company.

Rusev took to Twitter and thanked Double A for his help, writing, "Thank you AA for teaching me and letting me sit under the learning tree. #ArnAnderson"

You can see Rusev's full tweet below: