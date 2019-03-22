- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series, featuring Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars who made their WWE in-ring debuts at WrestleMania events - RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Baron Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer Sting, Big E and Fandango.

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis turns 33 years old today. Dennis returned to the brand on this week's episode to defeat Ligero.

- As noted, Becky Lynch's first-ever Funko Pop! figure went up on Amazon for pre-orders earlier this week, to be released on Friday, August 9. It is now the #1 selling item on Amazon's Toys & Games section. You can pre-order the figure for just $10.99 by clicking here.

Becky responded to the success and wrote, "And no crutch needed... You're all wonderful humans. Thank you!"