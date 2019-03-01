Bruce Prichard discussed his return to WWE on his Something To Wrestle podcast that dropped today. It was announced last week that Prichard would be returning to WWE to head the creative team.

During the podcast, Prichard admitted that he never thought that he would return to the company, even saying that he would have put the odds of that happening at 100,000 to 1. He said that everything happened really fast and that he's very happy to be back with the company. Prichard was at this week's television tapings and despite reports that he will be Vince McMahon's right hand man, Prichard said that his role with the company is not yet defined.

"I'm extremely proud and extremely happy to be back in the family at WWE," Prichard said. "I had my first TVs back this past week. I had an absolute blast seeing everybody."

"I'm not being coy, but a lot still needs to be worked out as far as what my role will be. I'm going to come back and help out wherever I can be most valuable. We're working through it, we're figuring out where I might fit best and how and what and why and everything else. It's something that happened pretty quickly with me going to TV.

"A lot has changed in 10 years. I have to see where I fit in and they have to see where I fit in. There's still a lot of questions to be answered, and I'm looking forward to an incredible journey."

We reported earlier that Prichard's hiring will not affect their scheduled live shows, which he confirmed. He did note that there won't be any more live shows after that, saying that if he's going to do something, he's going to do it 100%.

Prichard also revealed that the podcast will not be cancelled. He said that while there are might be some changes with their scheduling, the show will continue.

"We're going to figure out what it's going to be, where it's going to be and all of that good stuff," Prichard stated. "All those questions are still to be answered. We're working our way through it. We're going to experiment with some things and have some fun and see where we go."

You can check out the full episode of Something To Wrestle in the video above.