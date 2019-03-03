- Above is a WWE playlist featuring 10 epic mic moments featuring Steve Austin's "3:16" promo, Dusty Rhodes' "Hard Times" promo, and John Cena going after Roman Reigns.

- Earlier this week, Aleister Black commented again on his and Ricochet's future with WWE as the two have begun working more on RAW and SmackDown over the past couple weeks. Black noted despite him and Ricochet leaving, NXT is in the very capable hands of other stars like Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and another Superstar he initially didn't name, Velveteen Dream. Throughout their previous feud, Velveteen Dream wanted Black to say his name. "I'm leaving—we are leaving—NXT in the hands of the very capable, Velveteen Dream," Black said.

- As Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey continue to go after each other on social media, Charlotte has opted to stay on the quieter side, "I'll work on my Twitter game after Mania. For now, Lucha Libre training in Mexico City with my 'top secret' trainer." In regards to the "top secret trainer," although they haven't formally said anything, Charlotte is apparently in a relationship with Andrade.