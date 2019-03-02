Earlier this week, things picked up another level on social media between WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. The usual banter went beyond a PG rating with Rousey telling "Rebecca Quin" (Lynch's real name), "I don't care what the script says, I'm beating the living s--- out of you the next time I see you." This was said after Lynch brought Rousey's husband, Travis Browne, into the conversation.

The obvious question was if this back-and-forth was storyline or real. Reportedly, WWE was "not thrilled" with the word usage from both Superstars.

As noted, Lynch used a Rousey promo from RAW where she ended up stumbling due to the crowd reaction to her, while also splicing in some clips from The Disaster Artist. Rousey commented back by posting a gif of Becky's early NXT days where she came out with an Irish gimmick and danced for her entrance.

Earlier today, Lynch wanted to make sure Charlotte wasn't left out and "introduced" the two people who are currently in the WrestleMania title match, since she's still suspended.

"Ronda Rousey meet Charlotte. Char meet Ronnie. Just thought I'd introduce you two because you're supposed to be fighting each other at Wrestlemania, but all either of you [do is] talk about is me. I say 'talk' but mumble and shout would be more accurate."

@RondaRousey meet @MsCharlotteWWE. Char meet Ronnie. Just thought I'd introduce you two because you're supposed to be fighting each other at Wrestlemania, but all either of you talk about is me. pic.twitter.com/abAHq1W0Q3 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 2, 2019