Chavo Guerrero is celebrating his 25th year in pro wrestling and shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to wrestling for Lucha Underground, Guerrero is also an actor and fight coordinator for the Netflix series GLOW.

Speaking of the film and TV industry, Fighting with my Family about Paige's career was recently released and there have been talks of a Guerrero version of that movie. Chavo spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast to discuss those possibilities and other things he has in the works in terms of film production.

"We're almost still writing our story to be honest," Guerrero said of his family having their own Fighting with my Family. "I don't know if we could do it all in one movie, it would probably have to be a mini-series [laughs] just because there's so much stuff the Guerreros have done and keep doing."

In the meantime, Guerrero mentions that he's working on several other projects both in wrestling and outside of wrestling.

"I'm doing a lot of projects right now in LA and Hollywood," stated Guerrero. "Not all of them are wrestling stuff… but documentary stuff in a sense. We're working with Netflix kinda regularly so there's talks about doing some things."

The Guerreros do already have a comic book written about them courtesy of writer Fabian Nicieza who also created Deadpool.

"Fabian Nicieza actually wrote it and it was six comic books on the story of the Guerrero Family and how we came about these supernatural powers in a sense…and it wasn't drinking tequila," said Guerrero.

"The last time I talked to Lion Forge Comics, they were thinking of shopping that around as a video or some type of film. I don't know what happened to that but I've got to revisit it."

Guerrero is the latest pro wrestler to transition into acting and he credits both the wrestlers before him who did the same and the creative minds behind WWE.

"First and foremost I'm always a wrestler," stated Guerrero. "That's always my background so anything I do in TV or film is what I've learned from Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn and those guys. It's great just to represent wrestling in the television world because, as you know, wrestling is not always looked at great.

"But now they are starting to get it and see guys like Cena, Batista, Hulk, The Rock…Hollywood is looking at us and going, 'Wow. These guys aren't just these Monty Python's Flying Circus thing. These guys are character guys, box office guys and behind the camera guys.'

"It's really cool to be able to be mentioned in the same paragraph as those guys. But it's cool for wrestling to be honest."

Hollywood and the film industry seems to be embracing wrestlers more and there is less of a stigma in having a wrestler attached to a project. Guerrero thinks that what it takes to succeed in wrestling is a trait that Hollywood loves so there is a natural attraction between the two.

"Things that wrestlers are capable of...Hollywood would love that work ethic that the wrestlers give," said Guerrero.

Guerrero then told a story about a SAG executive coming to see him on the GLOW set because he was a wrestling fan. The other stunt girls on set were like, "Wow! We've been doing stunts for 15 years and the SAG representative doesn't come to set…That doesn't happen! Who are you?"

Guerrero also mentioned that, unlike wrestling, Hollywood gives you breaks and time to rest due to the Union they have that wrestlers don't. That makes it easier to shoot TV compared to wrestling, but he also mentioned that a single wrestling match is less time consuming than a wrestling scene.

"Sometime it's easier for me to do a 25 minute match at WrestleMania than doing a scene for a film or TV show because I'm doing that same scene for six hours straight because of different camera angles and handhelds and close-ups…It's tough. It's physically demanding for sure," said Guerrero.

The full audio for Wrestling Inc's exclusive interview with Chavo was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard in the embedded player below. In it Chavo also discusses recently winning SAG and Emmy awards for his work on GLOW, when GLOW season three will be released, the future of Lucha Underground, the launch of AEW and more.

