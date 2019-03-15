It's been nearly five years since Christian's last wrestling match and he has successfully transitioned into his post-wrestling career. He hosts the Edge & Christian Show on WWE Network and also hosted Knight Fight on The History Channel.

Christian has also begun appearing on WWE Kick-Off panels for pay-per-views and was a part of the commentary team for Fastlane. He talked about that experience when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast this week.

"Yeah, we'll see," Christian replied if he was looking to make his appearance a regular thing. "It was something that came up a few weeks ago and I'm at the point where I want to do different stuff and have different challenges."

Christian said he still loves going to pay-per-views and loves to be able to advance storylines from the commentating position. But he also admits it's not the easiest job in the world.

"People don't realize what a hard job commentary is. It is so hard and one of the hardest jobs in the industry. I would never say never to anything, but I would need a lot of reps to be good at that job," admitted Christian.

During Fastlane, Nia Jax and Tamina gave a beat down to Beth Phoenix who was at the commentary table. Christian said he was just as surprised as the fans were to see Phoenix get involved.

"I was caught off-guard by it as well," said Christian. "I don't know what's gonna happen but she's a Hall of Famer and has kept herself in tip-top shape."

Christian reiterated that he had no idea Phoenix was going to get involved and when he and his wife get together with Edge and Beth Phoenix, they don't even talk wrestling.

Edge and Christian were a part of many epic ladder matches and Christian talked about a recent bump he took off a ladder.

"I took a bump off a ladder at Christmas time," said Christian. "I was hanging up Christmas lights outside my house. ...I fell backwards and I took a bump off the ladder, not only the highest ladder bump I think I've ever taken, but it was the first bump I've taken in five years."

Christian says he was worried that someone in his neighborhood may have seen him so he did something to hide the pain.

"Instead of laying there and getting myself together, I got on all fours and crawled inside my front door and closed the door and laid there [laughs]," stated Christian.

As a nine-time tag team champion, Christian is invested in the WWE Women's Superstars getting their own tag division and titles.

"It's perfect timing. [Edge] and I talked about it on the podcast months ago," Christian said of the Women's Division. "The talent pool and roster is so deep that it makes perfect sense for this to be the time.

"We also talked about the fact that we shouldn't be surprised if the women main event WrestleMania. That's how much momentum that they've garnered for themselves over the last couple of years."

The top of the women's division is still Ronda Rousey and Christian says WWE made the right move in turning her heel.

"I think you have to let the fans dictate what you are and I think they were starting to turn in that direction, in my opinion," Christian said of Rousey's slow turn. "Instead of fighting it, just go with it."

In addition to Christian appearing at Fastlane on commentary, it also marked the in-ring return of Roman Reigns after his battle with leukemia. Christian said just seeing Reigns out there competing gave him goosebumps.

"It gave me goosebumps on a personal level and human level more than anything," said Christian. "The fact that he's healthy – even if he never stepped foot in a ring again, that's the main thing for him and his family.

"To overcome what he did and to be able to step back in there and compete at the highest level, it was goosebumps to see it happen."

The full audio from Christian's exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc was included in Wednesday's WINCLY podcast. It can be heard in the embedded player below. In it Christian discusses why he won't be returning to in-ring action, a possible induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, working with Shawn Michaels on the E&C Show for the WWE Network and more.

