- Above is a video recap of last night's WWE Total Bellas episode on the E! network. The 10th episode of the 4th season was the finale.

- WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Boston, according to PWInsider. It's believed that the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match will be announced for WrestleMania 35 on tonight's show. That match is rumored to feature champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, Phoenix and Natalya, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, plus The IIconics in a Fatal 4 Way.

- UFC fighter Cris Cyborg continues to troll RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on Twitter. Cyborg has been campaigning for a run against Rousey in WWE as of late and today she took to Twitter with a "Make Wrestling Real Again" post in response to the women main eventing WrestleMania 35.

Below are some of Cyborg's recent tweets at Rousey: