- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw the semifinals of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic take place. The Forgotten Sons' Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler defeated Moustache Mountain to advance while Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated DIY to advance. The post-match angle saw DIY split again as NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa tried to turn on Johnny Gargano but it backfired and Gargano left Ciampa laying to end the show.

The finals of the tournament will air on NXT TV in two weeks with The Forgotten Sons vs. Black and Ricochet. We have full spoilers from the finals at the link and we have spoilers on the situation with the injured Ciampa and the NXT Title at this link.

Above is video from tonight's match with DIY vs. Black and Ricochet, and below is video from The Forgotten Sons vs. Moustache Mountain.

- The rematch between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic has been confirmed to air on next Wednesday's NXT TV episode on the WWE Network. Last week's WWE Performance Center confrontation between the two big men was revisited on this week's show. This will be a rematch from the TV match that ended in a Double Count Out in late February.

- As noted, a Fatal 4 Way with Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is now official for the "Takeover: New York" event. The match was made after Baszler left the announce table to attack Belair and Shirai during their #1 contender's match on tonight's NXT episode, resulting in a No Contest. The post-match angle saw Sane make the save until Baszler choked her out. Baszler fought Shirai and Sane off, standing tall to end the segment.

Below is the backstage video of Cathy Kelley informing Baszler of the Fatal 4 Way, made by NXT General Manager William Regal. Baszler said she interfered in the #1 contender's match to prove that no one in the NXT women's division deserves a shot at her title.