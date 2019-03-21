- Above is video of The Undisputed Era celebrating after Adam Cole won the Fatal 5 Way on last night's WWE NXT episode, earning his spot against Johnny Gargano in the 2 of 3 Falls match for the vacant NXT Title at "Takeover: New York" next month. Cole says he has promised that every piece of gold in NXT is coming to the group in 2019, and Takeover will be the beginning.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella will be working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando next month. Marella made the announcement during his "Pro Wrestling Talk with Anthony Carelli" show on the Impact Wrestling Twitch channel. You can hear him talk about it at around the 02:00:00 mark at this link. Some websites are reporting that Santino is coaching at the Performance Center this week but he said he would be there during the Week of April 21 - April 27, not March.

- As noted, WWE has announced that longtime employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Aitchison was praised by many wrestlers for what she's done in her 33 years with the company. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and congratulated Sue.

Vince wrote, "With her tireless work over more than three decades at #WWE, Sue Aitchison has helped put smiles on countless faces, including my own. Congratulations, Sue, on being named the #WarriorAward recipient of the #WWEHOF Class of 2019!"

You can see Vince's full tweet below: