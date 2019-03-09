Going back to last year's backstage apology to the WWE locker room at Extreme Rules, WWE has been easing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan back into the fold. Since that time, Hogan opened WWE Crown Jewel in November, and returned on RAW in January to pay tribute to the late Gene Okerlund.

Earlier this week, he appeared at the WrestleMania 36 press conference to hype the show coming next year to Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times caught up with Hogan and asked about his role with WWE going forward. Hogan says he's expecting to be "really active" in the near future.

"I'm not really sure," Hogan admitted." I can't wrestle anymore because nine back surgeries, two fake knees, two fake hips. ... I've had 17 surgeries in the last ten years. I kinda missed the memo on the 'fake' part [of wrestling] ... Vince [McMahon] has this master plan. And I don't mind being the hood ornament, and I don't mind being the Babe Ruth of the promotion, but Vince is putting together a whole new thing. ... I still feel like I'm 20 in my head, but my body's telling me, 'Easy, brother.' I'm not sure what the title is, but hopefully really soon I'll be back and really, really active."