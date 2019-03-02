It was just announced at the tip of the MLW TV tapings in Chicago, IL that legendary pro wrestling manager Jim Cornette has joined MLW as a new color commentator. He is currently in the booth alongside regular MLW commentator Rich Bocchini. We are told that Tony Schivone was unable to do commentary for tonight's tapings due to his commentary commitments to the Georgia Bulldogs. No word on why Matt Striker did not take his spot, as he has traditionally done when Schivone has other commitments.

