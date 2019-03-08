- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Brandon Thurston vs. Pepper Parks from Empire State Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- MLW announced MLW World Champion Tom Lawlor will take on Jimmy Havoc at Rise of the Renegades on April 4 in Queens, New York at the Melrose Ballroom.

- As noted, Kris Wolf announced she would be retiring from pro wrestling later this year due to recurring symptoms from concussions she's sustained during her career. EVE: Women's Pro Wrestling has announced her retirement show will be on April 26.

- Below is a teaser for Joey Janela's Spring Break III on April 5 and 6. Janela has been out of action since last September with a knee injury that he initially thought would keep him out for about a year. Last month, Janela spoke with Wrestling Inc. and gave an update on his injury.

"I feel good. The knee seems to be coming along," Janela said. "I was behind schedule but now it seems that I'm on par with schedule. I don't think I'm behind anymore, but it was a rough situation and I never dealt with an injury like that. Just a lot of therapy and mental mind games."