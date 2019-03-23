Johnny Gargano tweeted out some photos from his younger days when he was a "chubby kid" and commented about his desire to be a wrestler.

"These photos from WWE's 'Before they were Superstars' article brought up a few questions. Yes. That's really me. I was a chubby kid and I was consistently told I'd never be a wrestler. Did I let that stop me? No. Don't listen to the noise. Be yourself and go live your dream."

Gargano was initially scheduled to face Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5 before Ciampa went down with a neck injury. Ciampa underwent neck surgery earlier this month and was forced to vacate the title.

Earlier this week, Triple H announced Gargano would still fight for the title at TakeOver, but against a new opponent. Adam Cole, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, and Matt Riddle faced off with the winner getting the title shot. After hitting the last shot, Cole would pin Ricochet for the win.