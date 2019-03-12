- WWE and Girl Up are celebrating Women's History Month in the month of March with a new campaign that highlights trailblazing women throughout history. Above is the first video in the series, featuring Zelina Vega and Girl Up Leader Shania Hurtado honoring entertainers Josephine Baker and Jennifer Lopez.

- WWE stock was up 0.023% today, closing at $88.12 per share. Today's high was $89.16 and the low was $87.54.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Instagram this afternoon and thanked Pittsburgh for hosting his retirement announcement on RAW last night. Angle also thanked Apollo Crews for giving him the first match on his farewell tour at RAW. Angle said he already feels like he's won the Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35.

"I want to thank my hometown, Pittsburgh, for the incredible reception I received on Raw last night. I couldn't think of a better place to announce my retirement. Thanks to @apollowwe for stepping in the ring with me for my final match in Pittsburgh," Angle said. "It's on to Wrestlemania, and regardless who my opponent is, I feel like I've already won my farewell match, because I know that every WWE fan will be cheering for me. I'm very grateful for the amazing career I've had, but it's time for me to step down and move on. Wrestlemania will be a very emotional night for me, but I will enjoy every second of it. Thank you WWE Universe. #itstrue"

As we've noted, there are rumors on John Cena being Angle's opponent for the biggest show of the year. Angle stated in his post-RAW interview that several names were discussed for the retirement match, including Cena, AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

