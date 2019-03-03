Going back to the end of January, WWE was still reportedly hoping to have Lars Sullivan show up on RAW, but he has yet to make his debut on the main roster after suffering an anxiety attack. Initially, he was heavily hyped in numerous vignettes, but Sullivan hasn't been mentioned since that time on WWE TV.

On a media call in January, Triple H commented on Sullivan, saying he "is in a good place."

"There's a lot of speculation and stories about everybody at all times," Triple H said. "And it's a funny thing, if there's any kind of a glitch in a movement for a moment, it leads to everything being speculated about. There's a lot of talk, but Lars is in a good place. Nothing has really changed, we're moving forward and you'll know when you see it. But nothing has changed."

In regards to social media, Sullivan has remained relatively quiet, with his most recent tweet from January 4. Sullivan did tweet the follow during the Royal Rumble PPV on January 27, but it was later deleted.

"There has been a lot of speculation about Lars recently. It's true, he went missing several weeks ago and I was just able to contact him this morning. Lars wants everyone to know he is in a good place, and is sorry to everyone he's disappointed."

Since then, most of his activity has been on Instagram, posting a handful of photos without captions. Earlier today, Sullivan posted a photo from his NXT debut. This included the caption, "April 2015 the debut of Sullivan." While it could just be Sullivan looking back at his debut, April is just around the corner for a possible return to WWE TV on his four-year anniversary.