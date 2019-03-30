- Above is Wade Barrett vs. The Miz on the Pre-Show for WrestleMania 29. Miz was able to lock in the figure-four to pick up up the win and become the Intercontinental Champion.

- For his Bellator 219 fight, David Rickels came out to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's theme, even donning a "Stone Cold" vest for his entrance. Rickels would defeat AJ Matthews via TKO (punch) in the second round and gave a stunner to one of his trainers after the fight.

David Rickels celebrated his Bellator win ... with a Stone Cold Stunner ??



?? @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/4RgdVYBPkK — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 30, 2019

- As seen in the photo below, Bray Wyatt got a new tattoo on his arm as he prepares to make his eventual return to WWE TV. As noted, he and JoJo are expecting their first child together, Wyatt was also seen earlier this month updating his look a bit at the barbershop.