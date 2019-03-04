- Above, Sheamus shows off his Macro Diet Plan and how it helped him get shredded. Sheamus noted (depending on the day) he lost anywhere from 30-40 lbs.

- Below is a hype video for ECW Untold, which will air today on the WWE Network at 12 pm ET. The episode will feature Paul Heyman's commentary on WWE relaunching the ECW brand in 2006.

- On Twitter, a fan commented, "Ronda: making enemies. Becky: making video edits. Charlotte: making towns." Charlotte would write back to them, "Exactly."

Last week, Lynch and Rousey went at each other on social media in a way that WWE wasn't approving of, while Charlotte was enjoying a trip to Mexico and working WWE live events. Charlotte is scheduled to be on tonight's episode of RAW.

