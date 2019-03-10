We had an exclusive scoop in late January about the twelve new recruits to WWE's NXT developmental center in Orlando. Among those new NXT stars was popular international indie wrestler, Jonah Rock.

Last night in Crystal River, Florida, Rock, performing under his real name of Jermaine Haley, made his official NXT in-ring debut when he suffered a loss to Riddick Moss.

Rock first began pro wrestling in 2007 and he is billed from Adelaide, Australia. He is perhaps best known for his time with both PWG in Southern California and Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan, but he is also a former PWA Heavyweight Champion in Australia.

Rock's first match with NXT follows the recent debuts of ROH/NJPW star, ACH, and three-time Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion, Trevor Lee. It will be interesting to see which fresh talent is next to make their debut with the company.

Below are photos and the full results from last night's NXT live event in Crystal River:

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Albert Hardie (ACH)

* Mia Yim & Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah & Vanessa Borne

* Riddick Moss defeated Jermaine Haley (Jonah Rock)

* Brennan Williams & Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Boa & Mars

* Kassius Ohno defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lacey Lane

* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch