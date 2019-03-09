- As noted, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley were at Thursday's NXT live event from Largo, FL, which you can see in the video above. Initially they sat ringside to enjoy a match, but would end up making the save for Io Shirai and Kairi Sane after they were attacked post-match by Aliyah, Vanessa Borne, Rhea Ripley, and Reina Gonzalez. The duo have already said they plan on defending the titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

- According to F4W's Daily Update, Ronda Rousey will be wrestling at all RAW shows this weekend. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will only be only be working WWE Fastlane. For the blue brand, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Randy Orton, A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan are working shows this weekend.

- Earlier this week, WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey went on curse-filled rant about going off-script and breaking kayfabe. Since then, a number of wrestling personalities have given their take on her video, some liked it, others not so much. In Rousey's video, she wore an "RKO" hoodie, so fans wanted to know Orton's take. "The Viper" commented earlier today, "Everyone is asking me if I have a comment on Ronda Rousey in her latest video....nice hoodie. #RKO #DuesPaid"