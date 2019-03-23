- Above is a new Total Bellas exclusive clip with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins stomping grapes to prepare for wine making.

- SmackDown Superstar Luke Harper worked last night's RAW live event in Trenton, NJ. He lost a singles match to Apollo Crews. There's no word yet on when Harper will return to TV.

- We noted before how former Impact star Robbie E, using his real name Robert Strauss, made his WWE NXT live event debut on Thursday as the manager of Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh. Strauss would go on to help Gurjar defeat Jermaine Haley in a singles match. Strauss actually announced that he was the "brand" and not the manager.

Strauss also worked last night's NXT live event in Tampa, as the manager of Riddick Moss. Moss would go on to lose a singles match to Dominik Dijakovic. Below are photos of Strauss with Moss in Tampa: