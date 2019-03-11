- Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe complete his first title defense, retaining over Rey Mysterio, Andrade and R-Truth in a Fatal 4 Way. Above is post-match video of Kayla Braxton talking to Joe and asking what the win meant to him.

"What did it mean for me? Kayla, for once this is a very, very excellent question," Joe said. "You see, tonight was about setting a precedence. Tonight was about getting the world used to how things are going to go from now on. I walk to that ring as the US Champion, I stomp out anybody they put in front of me and I walk out, just like I walked in. Now Kayla, in celebration of your excellent questions, of your journalistic integrity, I'll give you a little bonus, a little prediction for the future - that any man who decides that they have what it takes to be a US Champion, to any man who lies to himself when he looks in the mirror and says, 'I, I can beat Samoa Joe and take from him,' Know this... you may come and you may try, but you will fail... and your bonus prize, make sure you take a nice little nap."

- As seen below, 56% of WWE fans on Twitter have voted for The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley as their favorite match at WWE Fastlane with 27,406 votes. 23% voted for Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan while 11% voted for Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and 10% went with Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable & Bobby Roode vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival.

Which was your favorite match at #WWEFastlane? — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2019

- We've noted how The Hardy Boys have been looking forward to facing the SmackDown Tag Team Champions coming out of WWE Fastlane, The Usos or Shane McMahon and The Miz. The Usos retained their titles last night and Matt Hardy was quick to congratulate them on Twitter. There are rumors on The Hardy vs. The Usos or a multi-team match at WrestleMania 35 with the titles on the line.

