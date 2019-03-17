- Above is the full WrestleMania 30 match between Daniel Bryan and Triple H. Bryan was able to defeat Triple H, allowing him to enter the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match later in the night against Randy Orton and Batista. Bryan tapped out Batista to become the new champion.

- Below, Finn Balor participated in a unified soccer match at the 2019 Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

Take a look as @FinnBalor spends a special afternoon on the pitch with athletes from the Special Olympics 2019 World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi! pic.twitter.com/IyBJrPMItt — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2019

- Yesterday, Matt Hardy tweeted out, "Starting tomorrow in Peoria, IL, The Hardys start back full-time on the WWE touring schedule. Don't miss us if we're in your town..It may be our last time there!" Matt and Jeff reunited reunited last month on an episode of SmackDown after Matt returned from rehabilitating his back/hip/pelvis injuries.