Yesterday it was announced Xavier Woods and Big E will face Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura on Sunday's WWE Fastlane Kickoff.
A somewhat random match that comes after Kofi Kingston was pulled from his WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at this weekend's PPV. A few weeks ago, Vince McMahon decided to replace Kingston with a returning Kevin Owens.
This was not lost on Big E who responded on Twitter, "We'll see about that. About to hold hands at ringside & hum 'We Shall Not Be Moved' until Kof gets that title shot."
As noted, Xavier Woods apparently found out about the match when everyone else did. Xavier wrote, "Glad I opened Twitter today or else I wouldn't have known that we have a match this Sunday."
He then wondered what was the point of the match, possibly a number one contenders match for the tag title? Xavier continued, "Also, I assume this is match will be to crown the #1 contenders to the tag titles? Can someone here on the internet let me know what's on the line please, Kthxbye."
