- In the video above, Cathy Kelley announces that Triple H will address the status of the WWE NXT Title on Wednesday's NXT TV episode on the WWE Network. The status of the title is up in the air due to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa's neck injury. For those who missed it, Triple H's announcement was made at Thursday's NXT TV tapings. You can read full spoilers at this link.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Kofi Kingston can overcome the odds in Tuesday's Gauntlet Match on SmackDown against Randy Orton, Rowan, The Bar and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, which will secure Kofi a WrestleMania 35 title shot from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. As of this writing, 81% voted, "Yes. He's done it before, and he'll do it again." The rest went with, "No. This time the odds against him are stacked even higher."

- As noted, Chelsea Green broke her wrist during the dark match win over Jessie Elaban before Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University, which was her Full Sail debut. The WWE website confirmed the injury and also acknowledged that Green dates RAW Superstar Zack Ryder. Ryder was with Green while she underwent surgery yesterday. Below is a post-surgery video from Green with Ryder and a tweet from Ryder.

He wrote, "@ImChelseaGreen broke her wrist in the middle of her match tonight...and finished. Can't express how proud I am of this woman. When you're healed, you're gonna take over @WWENXT. I love you babe."

