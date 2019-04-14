WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch talked with Gorilla Position before this week's episode of SmackDown. During the interview, Lynch gave her thoughts about if the titles she currently occupies should be unified, which brand she wants to join after the Superstar Shake-Up, and her last challenger, Lacey Evans.

The "Winner Take All" stipulation seems to be back in vogue for WWE after the women's main event match at WrestleMania. The next night on RAW, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins had the same stipulation, but it was interrupted by The Bar, delaying a true winner. New SmackDown Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and new RAW Tag Team Zack Ryder proposed a another "Winner Takes All" match on next week's Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW or SmackDown from Montreal.

Lynch was asked if she wants the women's title to be unified, and she had no interest in that happening.

"Nope, absolutely not," Lynch said. "Nope, I want to defend both of them and I don't see a point for them to be unified because we have two different brands, we have RAW and SmackDown. If we go back to one brand, maybe, but maybe not, nah! No! I'm 'Becky Two Belts,' I need two belts and also I just like there being more things for people to fight for."

Next week, the Superstar Shake-Up will take place on RAW and SmackDown, the champ was asked if she had a preference of where to go. Since she's the champion, Lynch expects to be on both brands.

"I'm so proud of SmackDown, I love SmackDown, but I'm going to be on both," Lynch said. "I'm not relinquishing one of the titles. I love SmackDown, this is my home. I feel very proud of this brand, I want to make this the show to watch and the the division to watch. I feel like I have done my part there."

After weeks of stopping by to simply say "hi" to the WWE Universe, Lacey Evans changed things up by attacking Lynch twice this week. In regards to the new challenger, Becky says Evans has a long ways to go before she's at her level.

"I haven't really seen Lacey Evans do anything," Lynch responded. "I've seen her walk down a ramp a few times. She hasn't slipped, fair play to her, but that's all she's done in this company, she hasn't achieved anything. Has she main-evented WrestleMania? Does she have two championships? Has she ever had a championship? Who has she ever beaten? I've beaten the toughest opponents in this industry. Lacey Evans can't say nothing, yes, she hit me with the first punch [on RAW], I hit her with the last."

You can check out the full interview in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Gorilla Position with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.