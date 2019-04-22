Earlier this month, Big Cass (CaZXL) and Enzo (nZo) got into a brawl with The Briscoes and Bully Ray after the ROH World and IWGP Tag Titles "Winner Take All" match at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard. While most of what happened did not air on the PPV, it was speculated at the time the two would be working with Ring of Honor going forward.

Last week that sentiment may have changed though as the appearance reportedly didn't go over well with many backstage, and future appearances by the tag team were no longer expected.

Whether that's the case or not, yesterday Cass called out The Briscoes and Ring of Honor, tweeting a video to the former champs. (Note: The video is not safe for work.)

"Welcome to Queens, boys, where civilization exists," Cass said. "Mark, I can't see ya! Where are ya buddy? Just put your hand up. There you are! Hey Mark! Good to see ya! And Jay, I can't understand a word coming out of your mouth. What did Ring of Honor tell you not to use us by name? Did that p---y ass organization tell ya not to use us by name because they're 'smart' and hardcore fans don't like us because our work rate isn't high enough and we talk to much?

"What their fans like to see is lockup, hammerlock, exchange, exchange, stand-off, clap-clap-clap, everyone gives them a round of applause! Shoot them off, duck one, leap frog, drop down, dipsy do, razzle dazzle, flippity floppity, boom! 'That's what we like! That's what we like!' Ya f---in' idiots, because that s--- don't draw money. Me and Enzo do.

"So, Briscoes, dem boys! Dem boys! If you want to make some money and move off that s--- ass farm of yours, then you better mention our names. Or else shut the f--- up. Happy Easter."