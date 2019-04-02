Never change Big E.

Now that #KofiMania is in full swing, many thought Big E, and the rest of The New Day, would ease up on their war with WWE. The powerhouse of The New Day took to Twitter earlier today to dunk on WWE's flagship program.

"I like to think of Smackdown as the mouthwash you need after the turd Raw just left in your mouth," Big E wrote. "(I'd like to think I can get away with this tweet. If not...I was hacked.)"

What inspired Big E to roast RAW? Maybe Big E wasn't a fan of the return of The Demon or Baron Corbin being in the main event of RAW's go-home show before WrestleMania?

It was only a few weeks ago, when Big E took to social media to cut one of the best promos of his career. Kofi Kingston has his match at WrestleMania 35 set, maybe Big E poking the bear some more will book him and Xavier Woods a ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals.