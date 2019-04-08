Following WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night, two-time former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for any future WWE dates, including tonight's RAW in Brooklyn, NY. Lesnar has re-signed with WWE several times since returning to the company in 2012. His most recent deal, which he signed last November, is believed to have expired on Sunday.

As for Lesnar's future, it was reported on ESPN's SportsCenter last week that Lesnar is in talks with the UFC for a potential fight against current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. Lesnar has had talks in the past with UFC when his WWE contract was expiring, which would result in WWE offering him a better deal to stay.

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is not advertised for any shows following tonight's RAW. Rousey is signed to a multi-year deal with WWE, however it has been expected that Rousey would be taking a break after WrestleMania.

Lesnar lost the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, while Rousey suffered her first pinfall loss to Becky Lynch at the event, losing the RAW Women's Championship in the process. Full WWE WrestleMania 35 results are here.