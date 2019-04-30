Joey Ryan wrote on Twitter that his time on the independent circuit is coming to an end. Ryan even has a new "Farewell" tour shirt available at Pro Wrestling Tees.

As previously reported, WWE had talks with Joey Ryan last week to work in their developmental system after they found out he was free from his Lucha Underground contract. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE's offer was "nothing special" and wouldn't be for the main roster. It is more of a case of signing him so that he wouldn't be available for other promotions.

In The Wrestling Observer Newsletter last week, it was reported that WWE had asked Ryan to move to Orlando to wrestle in NXT for a few years before transitioning into a coaching position.

Ryan had been expected to sign with AEW, as he was a big part of All In last September and he has been regularly featured in the Being The Elite series. In his tweet, Ryan used #RAW, which could always be to swerve fans. Ryan also posted his schedule on the indies this month, which consists of 16 dates.

Ryan had a WWE tryout back in 2013. After the tryout, Ryan, who is 39 years old now, told Wrestling Inc. that the only feedback he received was that he was too old.

"I mean, it was what it was," Ryan told us in 2013. "I don't even know how to really describe it because it didn't have a whole lot to even do with professional wrestling. It was more just conditioning and they focused very little on professional wrestling and very little of the drills they ran that had to do with professional wrestling. We did hours and hours of rolls and cardio and then like a minute on promos. So it was like, really different than I thought it was because I thought they'd want to focus more on seeing everyone's acting abilities or everyone's personalities, but they really didn't. It was more like, let's just have a look at everybody and see what we like. I don't even know if there was any kind of measuring stick to be like, well if he does this well or they do this well then we're going to have our interest in them.

"It was more kind of just them having a look at everybody and just getting everybody in one room and making their decisions based on what they personally liked or not. My only feedback from them really was that they feel like I'm too, which was kind of confusing to me, they feel like I'm too old and experienced to be in developmental. I'm in my 30s now, but my age and experience didn't change from when they invited me to the camp, so I didn't really understand that. To them, they're in control of how they do their system. So that was my feedback. They just didn't feel like it was the right time in my life to be in developmental. They're not bringing anybody straight onto TV at the moment because they've got a full roster themselves. So it was what it was."

