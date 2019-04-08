WWE spoiled Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

After Kingston's victory at the event, Big E presented Kofi Kingston with a present, which was a new t-shirt for him that read "There's A New Champ, Yes There Is" on the front and, "Who? Who? Who? Kofi, That's Who!" on the back.

The only problem was that WWE released that shirt on WWE Shop before the match ended. While there likely weren't too many people searching for Kingston's merchandise on WWE Shop during his match, it did quickly spread on social media.

Kingston defeated Bryan at WrestleMania 35 tonight to win his very first WWE Championship. Full WWE WrestleMania 35 results are here.