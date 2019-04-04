Mark Henry spent over 20 years in WWE and wrestled hundreds of matches every year. That's in stark contract to Brock Lesnar who wrestles only a handful of matches each year and makes few appearances otherwise.

Lesnar's schedule has drawn the ire of the WWE Universe, but Henry sees no problem with what as he told our Andy Malnoske.

"Neither was Andre. Andre wasn't around," said Henry who compared Lesnar's limited schedule to Andre the Giant's back in the day. "Brock is an attraction. You have somebody that garners a special level of attention and you need to let those people be those people.

Henry also let the fans in on another reason why Lesnar isn't around that often and it's a reason that most fans would agree with.

"Brock is a bit of a butt hole too," stated Henry. "You don't want him around all the time. He's subject to hit somebody or cuss a little kid out. You need to keep him away from people. He's a monster and I would rather the monster only be seen when he's gonna fight for the title."

Someone who could eventually be a special attraction for WWE if he joins the company is former NFL player Ron Gronkowski. Henry spoke about the possibility of Gronk becoming a WWE Superstar.

"You know I think it would be a good thing. The chance that he might do it – I don't know because I don't know where he is with his time and what he wants to do," said Henry. "I hear that he wants to be a Hollywood star so being a pro wrestling star means he's going to be working a lot more days than he's ever worked in his life.

"He's a young guy though so he can handle it."