Marko Stunt has made his mark for such promotions as GCW, MLW and PWG. He was also a part of the ALL In battle royal and he spoke with Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast to discuss how he first came on the radar of Cody before ALL In.

"[Cody] saw Lost In New York, my segment there and he liked the moves I did," said Stunt. "The weirdest thing about it is that he got my number from somebody and contacted me the next morning."

Stunt described being a part of All In as being surreal and said it was a very professional atmosphere backstage.

"All In was one of the better experiences I ever had wrestling," stated Stunt. "It was a super professional environment and there was no hostility. Everybody was there for the exact same reason and that was for the love of wrestling.

"I didn't really feel like I belonged at first. But towards the end I felt I was part of the community and it felt really good."

Bully Ray took a liking to Stunt at ALL In and that was evident by him dumping Stunt out of the ring during the battle royal.

"When he picked me up, it was just so fast. I remember being on the ground and then being on the ground again," Stunt said after Bully Ray tossed him out of the ring. "The throw wasn't that bad, I guess. I wasn't anticipating it not hurting, but I guess adrenaline's a heck of a drug.

"[Bully Ray's] the reason that I had the shine in the battle royal. He's the reason I got to have a faceoff with him. He spoke up for me and stood up for me and gave me these opportunities in the battle royal that I wouldn't have gotten without him.

Stunt was asked if Bully Ray took a liking to him because of Stunt, perhaps, reminding him of former undersized tag partner Spike Dudley.

"Man, I hope," said Stunt.

With his prior relationship with Cody, Stunt was asked if we could see him in AEW one day.

"I would love to go to AEW. I'll be at Starrcast and I've talked to them about some stuff. I'll be in the area and I'll just leave it at that. I would love to work for AEW in the future, but I guess we'll all find out soon."

Someone of Stunt's size would never had gotten a sniff from WWE back in the day, but time's have changed. He was asked if working for WWE is still the end goal for his career.

"Had you asked me this six months ago, my answer would have been completely different," Stunt admitted before adding that WWE was the only place to go for so long.

"I don't think that WWE is the be all, end all of everything. They're still on top, obviously. I think one day I would love to go there, but if that never happens I'm not gonna be mad or super upset about it."

Subscribe to Marko Stunt and his brother Logan's new podcast "Stunt Family Podcast" on iTunes or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Wrestling Inc's full interview with Marko Stunt was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard in the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In it Stunt discusses his talks with AEW, Bully Ray helping his get over at All In, why WWE isn't the "end all be all", sharing a hospital with David Arquette, turning down "the gas" a year ago and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.