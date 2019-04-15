WWE had the image above included in a video uploaded earlier this afternoon on their YouTube channel for the Superstar Shakeup, which starts tonight. WWE has since deleted the video. NXT star Kairi Sane is featured in the graphic.

Sane is scheduled to face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler on this Wednesday's episode of NXT for the title. If Sane does not win the match, she will not get another title shot. Full spoilers from the match are here.

As we previously reported, F4WOnline reported that Samoa Joe is backstage at RAW, however he is very sick and his planned segment has been removed from tonight's show. PWInsider is reporting that Sheamus and Cesaro are backstage at RAW as well.

Our live coverage for tonight's RAW is underway here.

@WrestleFeatures looks like WWE accidentally leaked where Kairi Sane is going in a video uploaded about half hour ago. pic.twitter.com/pBry76ANhl — Dave (@daveodaveodave) April 15, 2019