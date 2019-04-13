At last Sunday's WrestleMania, Roman Reigns was able to defeat Drew McIntyre and enjoy a moment in the ring after also winning his second battle with leukemia.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made history by being involved in the first-ever women's main event at WWE's biggest show of the year. Going against Becky Lynch and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte in a "Winner Takes All" match, Rousey was pinned by Lynch.

During the lead-up to the PPV, Reigns appeared on the Elvis Duran Show and was asked about if he was put in a fight against Rousey, how would things go?

"She's going to chop my arms off me," Reigns said. "If she gets a hold of one, she going to break that thing. I think I can take a punch from her but she would snap my arm like a twig."

Rousey isn't scheduled for any events after WrestleMania and sustained a broken hand in her match against Lynch and Charlotte.

(H/T Express.co.uk)

Conor contributed to this article.