Chyna finally got into the WWE Hall of Fame when she was posthumously inducted in as a member of Degeneration X. Sean Waltman went in alongside her and called for WWE to further honor Chyna by renaming the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal after her.

He talked about that possibility and also seeing Chyna's mother and sister at the HOF on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"Great seeing [Chyna's sister] Kathy. I haven't seen her in a long time," said Waltman. "And I got to meet Joanie's mom, it was really nice meeting her. And it was crazy to look in her eyes, basically I was looking into Joanie's eyes. It's really really weird. I saw a lot of Joanie in her. And it was amazing seeing Kathy again…."

During the induction speech, Waltman mentioned that the WrestleMania battle royal should be renamed the Chyna Memorial Battle Royal and he was apparently the first person to offer up that idea.

"I did mention something before we went out, I asked a question. I said, 'Has anyone talked about that,'" Waltman said on renaming the battle royal after Chyna. "And someone said, 'no, no one's ever brought it up' and I am like 'well I am.'... I read people going 'oh, I am disappointed that they didn't turn it into the Chyna Battle Royal like the next day.' I said it the night before. Can you at least wait till next year to b*** about it? If they don't do it next year, I can see people complaining about it. But God, can you at least give them one year?"

"I had no doubts about this but I know a lot of people did. I knew that she would be honored properly, and she was. I just thought it was really nice for her and that she'd be extremely happy with all of that. I know her as well as anyone, and it felt like she was there."

Waltman talked about working on his induction speech and wanting to thank lots more people than he was able to during the speech.

"It was really stressful and I was nervous as f***. I was writing on little cue cards, notes & sh** up until that moment we went riding out on that Jeep. I was so nervous and there were so many people I didn't get to thank that I wanted too, just out of being nervous and also wanting to keep it short," stated Waltman.

"Let me just say this, there are so many people I didn't get to thank. I didn't get to thank Kane. And I talked to him about it afterwards, I felt so bad. My girlfriend's telling me you need to quit worrying about all this and enjoy and I was so worried about all these people that I didn't get to thank. There's so many....

"What am I gonna say? Holy sh**. Like now I am in front of all these people and at least I got these four guys out there with me. But it's been a long time since I've talked in front of that many people. Well, I don't know if I've ever talked in front of that many people before. It was great though, regardless of how I felt about my part of it. Overall, I thought the whole Hall of Fame was good."