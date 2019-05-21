All Elite Wrestling remains interested in signing Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

There's been a lot of speculation on who might face "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Double Or Nothing this Sunday now that PAC won't be there in Las Vegas for the match due to creative differences. For those who missed it earlier today, AEW has released video of the PAC vs. Page match that took place in England this past weekend for the Wrestle Gate Pro promotion. You can see that match above.

There has also been talk on AEW needing to bring in a top talent to avoid fans booing the replacement for PAC. Regarding a possible appearance by Moxley, who would easily be equal to or better than PAC in the eyes of most of the fans, Meltzer recently reported that Ambrose is not expected to start working for wrestling companies until after he finishes filming a movie that he was recently announced for.

It was announced earlier this month that Ambrose, billed under his real name Jonathan Good, had signed on to star in a new MMA-themed action movie called Cagefighter, which is currently in the works. The movie tells the story of a lauded MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted fight to a pro wrestling star making his crossover debut in the world of MMA. Humiliated by the loss, the fighter must fight his way back to the top and earn a rematch. The movie also stars real-life MMA fighter and actor Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan and Jason Maza. MMA legends Georges St. Pierre, Anderson Silva and Alexander Gustafsson will also appear. Former WWE Superstar Christian is the Executive Producer of the film.

Ambrose has not been announced for any indie bookings, but Meltzer speculated that we could see him in AEW by the end of the year, or soon after the movie wraps. AEW officials still want to bring him in.

It's always possible that Ambrose could get away from the movie set for a day, if he's willing to return then, to work Double Or Nothing, but Meltzer noted that he has not heard of anything moving in that direction and there's been no talk of it happening.

There has also been speculation on Joey Ryan or CM Punk showing up at Double Or Nothing to bring some star power to the match with Page, which was noted by Meltzer. We noted before that Punk is scheduled to do announcing work for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships MMA event on the night of Double Or Nothing. That event airs on UFC Fight Pass and takes place at 6pm local time from Coachella, California, which is around 300 miles from Las Vegas. Ryan is booked for the Absolute Intense Wrestling indie promotion in Cleveland, Ohio on the night of Double Or Nothing.

Ambrose has been quiet since releasing his first promo as Moxley on May 1, just minutes after his WWE contract officially expired. For those who missed it, you can see that promo below: