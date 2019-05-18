Earlier this week WWE announced Alexa Bliss would be replaced by Nikki Cross in this Sunday's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With the change the current lineup for the women's match is Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Carmella, Ember Moon, and Cross.

Since the news broke, reports came out of Bliss dealing with another concussion, something that had previously kept her out of the ring the past couple months.

Bliss has still remained active on WWE TV as the host of Moment of Bliss on RAW and this year's WrestleMania.

Earlier today, Bliss took note of the reports about her in-ring career and commented on Twitter, "My career is just fine. Thank you for the concern though."