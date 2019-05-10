- Above is the 35th episode of the "#DamandyzDonutz" YouTube show from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. They try offerings from Nords Bakery in Louisville, Kentucky in this new episode. Rose and Deville also tease that they will be doing giveaways soon.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal turns 51 years old today while WWE Legend Tito Santana turns 66 and former WCW star Air Paris turns 40.

- RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to thank Ireland for welcoming her back home this week. Wednesday's live event in Belfast saw Becky retain her red brand title over Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat while Thursday's show in Dublin saw Becky retain her blue brand title over Charlotte Flair in the main event.

Becky wrote, "I left home to find out who I was, but it took coming back to remind me of who I am. I will never forget this night— me, you, and those two belts that say #IAMTHEMAN #ThankYouIreland"

Below is WWE video of Becky's homecoming entrance in Dublin and her full tweet: