AEW has been compared to WCW since even before their debut show last Saturday. From top-level talent to the recently announced TNT television deal, there are many reasons to draw that comparison.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW and how he felt about the organization's debut show. He also found similarities with the product and another organization.

"It felt like the NWA from 86-89. It was just wrestling, guys were going out there and performing," said Booker. "They went out there and did some stuff that shocked and amazed everyone. It was different the ladies (in the four-way) went out there and performed at a high-level. I didn't see a lot of talking. That right there and trying to create storylines, to get people to buy in."

On top of the show that had many great matches, the debut of Jon Moxley still has the wrestling world buzzing. He recently was on Chris Jericho's podcast and is scheduled to face IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson at NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors finals next Wednesday. Booker is the first to admit he was wrong in his speculation on Moxley's plans, but offers a reason as to why things went as they did.

"I was wrong, I thought he was going to take some time and kick back with the women (his wife WWE's Renee Young)," Booker stated. "But, when you lose momentum, sometimes it really hard to get it back. I think he didn't want to lose that momentum. I think he feels like he has got something to prove to himself. I don't think it was anything to do with WWE. It has to do with Jon Moxley. I tell you, there is not a better way for him to make a splash. The internet is talking about Moxley and he is writing his own ticket."

